Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Shares Up 22.6%

Shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) traded up 22.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.45. 3,006,236 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 1,361,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auris Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.85% of Auris Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Auris Medical Company Profile

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment and prevention of peripheral and central nervous disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

