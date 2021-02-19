Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Raised to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.16.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

