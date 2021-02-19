AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.78

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.78 and traded as high as C$29.89. AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) shares last traded at C$27.86, with a volume of 374,515 shares.

ACQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$792.50 million and a P/E ratio of -16.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.92.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

