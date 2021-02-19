Autonio Price Hits $0.15 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Autonio has a market cap of $7.53 million and approximately $468,861.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Autonio has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.19 or 0.00578094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00060658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00083976 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00068683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00074940 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00033298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.00 or 0.00394088 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Autonio is auton.io.

Autonio Coin Trading

Autonio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

