Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) (TSE:AVL) Trading Up 15.5%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) (TSE:AVL) was up 15.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 3,738,037 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,280,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$120.25 million and a PE ratio of -18.13.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AVL)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.