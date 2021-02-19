Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires 3,015 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DG opened at $202.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.92.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

