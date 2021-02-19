Avalon Investment & Advisory Boosts Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Catalent by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Catalent by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Catalent by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $118.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.24. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,324 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

