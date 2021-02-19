Avalon Investment & Advisory Decreases Stock Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.32% of i3 Verticals worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

IIIV stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $995.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -807.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $837,261.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $100,799.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 432,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,061. 40.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

