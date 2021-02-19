Avalon Investment & Advisory Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,615,000 after buying an additional 64,730 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,763,000 after buying an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after buying an additional 278,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,005,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 884,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,105,000 after buying an additional 99,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,173 shares of company stock worth $46,969,078 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $575.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.43. The firm has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a PE ratio of 163.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Argus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.86.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.