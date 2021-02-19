Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $1.40 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 77,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 45.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% during the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 89,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,132,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,278,000 after purchasing an additional 339,900 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.70. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $86.14. The company has a market cap of $122.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RY. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

