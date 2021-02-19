Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $2.82 Million Stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 13,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

COR opened at $120.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

