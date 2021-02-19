Avalon Investment & Advisory Raises Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX opened at $403.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $414.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $396.35 and its 200-day moving average is $375.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.27.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.