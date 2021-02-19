Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Avanos Medical worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,335,000 after buying an additional 104,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 63,186 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,644,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,380,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,308,000 after acquiring an additional 27,085 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

