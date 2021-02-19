Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%.

Shares of AVNS traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.34. 4,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,314. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 161.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Several brokerages have commented on AVNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after buying an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $1,400,000. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

