Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CAR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $52.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.45.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 57,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.53 per share, with a total value of $2,208,154.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 118,358 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,744. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.