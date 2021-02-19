Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.40-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.013-1.033 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.25.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of AXTA opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.