AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

Shares of AXTI stock traded up $2.71 on Friday, hitting $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 45,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,871. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $611.24 million, a PE ratio of -477.84 and a beta of 2.29. AXT has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $12.93.

Get AXT alerts:

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $370,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.15.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.