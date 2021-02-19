B. Riley Comments on CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CTT)

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

CTT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 17.9% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 782,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 118,954 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the third quarter valued at $91,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.34%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

