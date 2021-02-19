B. Riley Financial (RILY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:RILY traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.89. 835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,752. B. Riley Financial has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $56.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

In related news, insider B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 7,400 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $73,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 141,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,514,106. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 133,645 shares of company stock worth $5,882,290. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

