B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

PGEN stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59. Precigen has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.31.

In other news, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 9,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $67,795.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 6,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $64,373.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,984.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,850 shares of company stock valued at $580,696 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 59.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 403,960 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 113.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 50,952 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 5,235.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 79,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

