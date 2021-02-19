Baader Bank Analysts Give Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) a €115.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Zalando SE (ZAL.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €90.86 ($106.90).

Get Zalando SE (ZAL.F) alerts:

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €97.90 ($115.18) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €96.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €83.15. Zalando SE has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a one year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.