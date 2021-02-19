Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.01

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.01 and traded as high as C$39.64. Badger Daylighting shares last traded at C$39.40, with a volume of 58,590 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

