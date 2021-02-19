Balentine LLC Buys 87 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $1,032,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $2.57 on Friday, hitting $170.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.82 and its 200-day moving average is $156.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.65.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

