Balentine LLC Has $13.31 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Balentine LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.6% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Balentine LLC owned about 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $13,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,380. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.05. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $47.56.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.