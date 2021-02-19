Balentine LLC Has $921,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,414 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $123.44. 135,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,370,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.97 and its 200 day moving average is $109.37. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $218.78 billion, a PE ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,045 shares of company stock worth $2,881,071. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

