Balentine LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Balentine LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $5.51 on Friday, reaching $488.77. 52,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,782. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $494.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.75. The firm has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a PE ratio of 76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

