Balentine LLC Sells 26 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Balentine LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 706 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 415 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in Netflix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,547 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Shares of NFLX traded down $7.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $540.52. 89,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,747,354. The firm has a market cap of $239.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $535.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

