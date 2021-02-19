Balentine LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 208,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,862,000 after buying an additional 23,074 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after buying an additional 14,490 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after buying an additional 1,104,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock worth $3,751,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Summit Insights lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.92.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $4.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.11. The company had a trading volume of 111,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,906. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $163.95. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.