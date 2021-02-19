Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Ball posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $8,905,790.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,052 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,306 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,380,000 after buying an additional 2,051,549 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Ball by 47.2% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,778,000 after purchasing an additional 847,276 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,938,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,025,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 560,783 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $90.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

