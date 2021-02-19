Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Short Interest Update

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,040,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 14th total of 13,660,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $42.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $3,964,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

