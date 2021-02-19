Banano (BAN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $66,002.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $66,002.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Banano has traded up 26.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.79 or 0.00525234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00066428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00061803 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $427.60 or 0.00764446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00043104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00086720 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,460,222 coins and its circulating supply is 1,194,746,340 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

