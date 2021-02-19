BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.06. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.32.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BANCO DO BRASIL/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

