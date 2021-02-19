Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.74

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.74 and traded as high as $16.41. Banco Macro shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 526,524 shares trading hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $361.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.35 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 26.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Banco Macro by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at $98,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at $252,000.

About Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

