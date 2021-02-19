Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BMO has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

BMO stock opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $80.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,182,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 51.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,993,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,885,000 after buying an additional 1,010,465 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,434,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,902,000 after buying an additional 979,408 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,429,000 after buying an additional 922,927 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,258,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

