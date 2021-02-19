Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 384 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of J. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $112.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.99.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

In related news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $255,823.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at $46,092,978.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

