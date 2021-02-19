Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $805,873,000 after buying an additional 29,626 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,747 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Several analysts have commented on PRAH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.18.

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $125.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $137.88.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.