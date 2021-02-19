Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 305.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

NYSE KEY opened at $19.48 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.