Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 1,376 Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

NASDAQ:ESPO opened at $78.97 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $81.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.43.

