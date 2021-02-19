Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 213.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 227.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,853,000 after buying an additional 1,915,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 344.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,684,000 after buying an additional 1,239,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $140,141,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 163,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $19,987,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,281,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,981 shares of company stock worth $73,279,877 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PTON opened at $138.45 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,977.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTON. Gordon Haskett restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

