Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.60.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $366,025.00. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $152.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.34. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $161.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

