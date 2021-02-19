Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 180 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 164 ($2.14).

BARC stock opened at GBX 149.96 ($1.96) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 146.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.90. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 184 ($2.40).

In other Barclays PLC (BARC.L) news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

