Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Barrick Gold has raised its dividend by 158.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

GOLD traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.78. 37,938,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,649,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

