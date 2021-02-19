Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Releases Earnings Results

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.78. 37,826,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,649,289. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.15.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

