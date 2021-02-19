Bay Ltd. Nomis Sells 37,300 Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 37,300 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $876,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,845,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,368,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bay Ltd. Nomis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 9,700 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $193,224.00.

On Saturday, February 13th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 16,423 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $323,204.64.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 10,875 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $232,616.25.

On Monday, February 8th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 17,732 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $367,052.40.

On Thursday, February 4th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 47,862 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,047,220.56.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 722 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $14,461.66.

On Monday, January 25th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 23,140 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $444,982.20.

On Friday, January 22nd, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 71,892 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $1,443,591.36.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 50,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $990,500.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $451,750.00.

Humanigen stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.83. 1,203,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,524. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humanigen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,320,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,459,000. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

