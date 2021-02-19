Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €73.28 ($86.21).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:BMW traded up €0.17 ($0.20) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €71.03 ($83.56). 1,410,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €70.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €66.20. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a fifty-two week high of €77.31 ($90.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion and a PE ratio of 13.38.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.