Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.11, but opened at C$0.13. Bayhorse Silver shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 167,850 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$23.98 million and a PE ratio of -7.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile (CVE:BHS)

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

