Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) PT Raised to C$1.75

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Eight Capital to C$1.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BTE. TD Securities raised their price objective on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.55 to C$0.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company an “underpeform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.70 to C$0.85 in a report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$0.70 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.84.

Shares of TSE BTE opened at C$0.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$555.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.56. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.27 and a 1-year high of C$1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.67.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total transaction of C$41,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,699.06.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

