BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Up 23.4% in January

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 270,300 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the January 14th total of 219,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BBSEY opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.13. BB Seguridade Participações has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risk and financial, transport, hoove, and housing insurance products.

