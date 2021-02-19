Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ) Insider Sells £46,029.60 in Stock

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ) insider Adrian Cox sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total transaction of £46,029.60 ($60,137.97).

LON:BEZ opened at GBX 335 ($4.38) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.88. Beazley plc has a 1-year low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 598 ($7.81). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 349.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 363.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Beazley plc (BEZ.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 452.50 ($5.91).

About Beazley plc (BEZ.L)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

