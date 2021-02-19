Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Reduced by KDI Capital Partners LLC

KDI Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 2.4% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.71. 9,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,191. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

